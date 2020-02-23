|
|
Terry P. Hauss, 76, of Englewood, Florida passed away on Sunday (February 16, 2020) at her Charlotte County home.
A celebration of Terry's life will be held at 12 noon on Saturday (September 5, 2020) at the Penn Yan Elks Lodge on Main Street.
Because of Terry's love for animals, she would be honored to have any donation made to the Yates County Humane Society, 1216 Route 14A, Penn Yan, NY 14527 in memory of Terry Hauss.
Born on July 18, 1943 in Bath, N.Y. to the late Harry and Marjorie Castle Palmer; she had been a resident of Charlotte County for three years coming from Himrod, N.Y.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Terry lived a full life of being a mother and homemaker. In her later years she worked in retail and volunteered at the Yates County Humane Society. Gardening was Terry's passion along with cooking, shopping and socializing.
Survivors include her loving husband, of fifty-one years, Gary Hauss of Englewood, Fla.; daughter, Stacey (Randall) Spoor; three grandsons Matthew, Nathan and Taylor Spoor; one brother, John (Barbara) Palmer; one great-granddaughter, Aurora Spoor; one niece, Brooke Palmer; several cousins; and many dear friends.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements.
You may share a memory with the family at http://www.englewoodfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020