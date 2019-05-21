Finger Lakes Times Obituaries
|
Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home
127 E Miller St
Newark, NY 14513
(315) 331-3255
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
6:00 PM
Calvary Church
835 Peirson Avenue
Newark, NY
View Map
1939 - 2019
Terry S. Vitaro Obituary
NEWARK- Terry S. Vitaro, 80, died Sunday (May 19) at his home.

Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark. A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. at the Calvary Church, 835 Peirson Avenue, Newark, New York

Memorials in his name, may be made to the Golisano Children Hospital, Pediatric Cancer Research Fund, 300 River Road, Box 278996, Rochester, New York 14627.

Terry was born on February 10, 1939 in Newark, the son of the late Anthony P. and Clara Menna Vitaro. He was a 1956 graduate of Newark High School. Terry worked twenty years at his dad's Mobil Station in downtown Newark. After the gas station closed, he spent the next twenty five years working for the Newark School District in the maintenance and grounds department. Terry was a member of the Newark Elks Club and the Arcadia Memorial Post VFW.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joyce; four daughters Christina (Ricky VanWinkle) Vitaro of Newark, Annett (Anthony) Patt of Wolcott, Loretta (Gary Leno) Vitaro of Monvella, Ala., and Nicole Vitaro of Newark; twenty-four grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Terry was predeceased by his parents; and a son, Anthony "Charlie" Vitaro in 1982.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 21 to May 23, 2019
