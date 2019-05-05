Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thelma S. Dadson. View Sign Service Information Coe-Genung Funeral Home 46 West Main Street Waterloo , NY 13165 (315)-539-2931 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Coe-Genung Funeral Home 46 West Main Street Waterloo , NY 13165 View Map Memorial service 7:00 PM Coe-Genung Funeral Home 46 West Main Street Waterloo , NY 13165 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

FAYETTE/WATERLOO – Thelma S. Dadson, 98, peacefully passed away at home Tuesday (April 30, 2019) with her family and friends at her side.



Friends and family may call 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday (May 8) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home, 46 W. Main St., Waterloo, NY. The memorial service will immediately follow at the funeral home. Rev. Leah Ntuala, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Seneca Falls, will officiate.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lifetime Care Hospice, 3111 S. Winton Rd, Rochester, NY, 14623.



Thelma was born April 21, 1921, in Seneca Falls, NY, the daughter of Oscar T. and Josephine Loomis Swanson. She was a lifelong resident of the Fayette/Waterloo area. Thelma grew up on the family farm on County House Road and attended the country school on County House Road.



She graduated from Mynderse Academy in 1940 after which she attended SUNY Oswego for two years. She moved to Rochester and worked at IBM in Rochester, NY, as a draftsman, until her marriage in 1944. She and Seward purchased their home and farm on Disinger Road in 1946, moving there in 1947. They initially raised pigs and chickens, but settled on registered Holstein dairy cattle which they raised until the 1970s. During this time, Thelma kept track of the cattle registrations, breeding and was the farm accountant. She was a long time flower and vegetable gardener, freezing and canning for the family. Thelma was a 4-H leader and Girl Scout leader for many years. She was also an avid seamstress making clothing for the family as well as knitting and crocheting. She volunteered to make and decorate wedding cakes for friends and birthday cakes for family and canvassed many years for the . She was a longtime member of the Seneca County Farm Bureau. Thelma and Seward had two daughters, Irene and Donna. Thelma was a very attentive and loving mother. She remained on the farm until her death.



She is survived by daughters, Irene (Michael Brawley) Dadson of Walworth, NY and Donna Fae (Roger Harnish) Dadson of Rochester, NY; sister, Josephine Swanson Woody of Gastonia, NC; many nieces and nephews.



Thelma was predeceased by her husband, Seward Dadson, who died Jan. 5, 2018; brothers, Homer, Theodore, Carl, Kenneth, and Oscar Swanson.



The family is grateful and deeply appreciates Lifetime Care for their wonderful hospice care.



