Theresa "Chickie" Anne (Cecere) DiZillo, 78, of Bedford, NH died May 28, 2019 at her residence surrounded by family after battling multiple illnesses.
Calling hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St, corner of North St., Manchester, will be Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. A requiem funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Stanislaus Church, Nashua. Committal prayers and burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.
Donations may be made in her memory to St. Gianna's Place, PO Box 725, Londonderry, NH 03053.
Born in Geneva, NY on March 31, 1941, she was the daughter of Frank and Marie Cecere (Hennessey). She was educated in the Geneva parochial school system, attending St. Stephen's Grammar School and graduating from DeSales High School. Chickie enjoyed playing tennis and loved socializing with family and friends. She was a dedicated Pro-life advocate who was deeply devoted to her Catholic faith. Above all else, she loved dancing with her husband, spending time with her family and all things flamingo.
Family members include her husband of 52 years, Joseph L. DiZillo of Bedford; her four children Joseph DiZillo and wife Terri of Manchester, Kate Schade and husband Stephen of Manchester, Liz Purnell and husband Dennis of Bedford, Tara Laventure and husband Mike of Golden, Colo.; her beloved grandchildren Jack, Isabella, Domenic and Anthony DiZillo, Nicholas, Audrey, Luke and John Purnell, Wesley, Louis, and Charlie Schade, Piper, Fisher, and Cameron Laventure; her siblings Pinky Cecere, John Cecere, Lenny Cecere, and Jeanne Johnson; many nephews, nieces and cousins.
She was predeceased by her siblings James, Steven and Danny Cecere.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 31 to June 2, 2019