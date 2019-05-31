Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Requiem Mass 10:00 AM St. Stanislaus Church 5 Green St. Nashua , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Theresa "Chickie" Anne (Cecere) DiZillo, 78, of Bedford, NH died May 28, 2019 at her residence surrounded by family after battling multiple illnesses.



Calling hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St, corner of North St., Manchester, will be Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. A requiem funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Stanislaus Church, Nashua. Committal prayers and burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.



Donations may be made in her memory to St. Gianna's Place, PO Box 725, Londonderry, NH 03053.



Born in Geneva, NY on March 31, 1941, she was the daughter of Frank and Marie Cecere (Hennessey). She was educated in the Geneva parochial school system, attending St. Stephen's Grammar School and graduating from DeSales High School. Chickie enjoyed playing tennis and loved socializing with family and friends. She was a dedicated Pro-life advocate who was deeply devoted to her Catholic faith. Above all else, she loved dancing with her husband, spending time with her family and all things flamingo.



Family members include her husband of 52 years, Joseph L. DiZillo of Bedford; her four children Joseph DiZillo and wife Terri of Manchester, Kate Schade and husband Stephen of Manchester, Liz Purnell and husband Dennis of Bedford, Tara Laventure and husband Mike of Golden, Colo.; her beloved grandchildren Jack, Isabella, Domenic and Anthony DiZillo, Nicholas, Audrey, Luke and John Purnell, Wesley, Louis, and Charlie Schade, Piper, Fisher, and Cameron Laventure; her siblings Pinky Cecere, John Cecere, Lenny Cecere, and Jeanne Johnson; many nephews, nieces and cousins.



She was predeceased by her siblings James, Steven and Danny Cecere.



To send an online message of condolence, please go to Theresa "Chickie" Anne (Cecere) DiZillo, 78, of Bedford, NH died May 28, 2019 at her residence surrounded by family after battling multiple illnesses.Calling hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St, corner of North St., Manchester, will be Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. A requiem funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Stanislaus Church, Nashua. Committal prayers and burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.Donations may be made in her memory to St. Gianna's Place, PO Box 725, Londonderry, NH 03053.Born in Geneva, NY on March 31, 1941, she was the daughter of Frank and Marie Cecere (Hennessey). She was educated in the Geneva parochial school system, attending St. Stephen's Grammar School and graduating from DeSales High School. Chickie enjoyed playing tennis and loved socializing with family and friends. She was a dedicated Pro-life advocate who was deeply devoted to her Catholic faith. Above all else, she loved dancing with her husband, spending time with her family and all things flamingo.Family members include her husband of 52 years, Joseph L. DiZillo of Bedford; her four children Joseph DiZillo and wife Terri of Manchester, Kate Schade and husband Stephen of Manchester, Liz Purnell and husband Dennis of Bedford, Tara Laventure and husband Mike of Golden, Colo.; her beloved grandchildren Jack, Isabella, Domenic and Anthony DiZillo, Nicholas, Audrey, Luke and John Purnell, Wesley, Louis, and Charlie Schade, Piper, Fisher, and Cameron Laventure; her siblings Pinky Cecere, John Cecere, Lenny Cecere, and Jeanne Johnson; many nephews, nieces and cousins.She was predeceased by her siblings James, Steven and Danny Cecere.To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com. Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 31 to June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Finger Lakes Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close