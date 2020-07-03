1/1
Theresa M. Antonucci
WATERLOO – Theresa M. Antonucci, 89, formerly of Waterloo, N.Y., died Sunday (March 15, 2020) at Wayne County Nursing Home.There will be no calling hours.

The memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday (July 7) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home. Rev. James Fennessy, pastor of St. Mary's Catholic Church, will officiate. Burial will be in St. Anthony of Padua, Conifer, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions maybe made to Wayne County Nursing Home Foundation, 1529 Nye Rd., Lyons, NY, 14489.

Theresa was born August 29, 1930, in Austria, the daughter of Anton and Viktoria Koucka Knie. She moved to the United States as a young woman, but traveled back to her native Austria many times to visit family. She retired from Sylvania after many years of employment with the company. Theresa was a communicant of St. Mary's Catholic Church.

She is survived by son, Robert (Jill) Antonucci of Canandaigua, N.Y.; daughter, Maxine (Jon) Hammerstein of Oakland, Fla.; grandchildren Robin (Mel) Waters, Robert (Amanda) Antonucci, and Katharine Antonucci Austin; five great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews in Austria.

She was predeceased by her husband, Ermen; and her four brothers.

Condolences may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jul. 3 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Coe-Genung Funeral Home
