|
|
CLIFTON SPRINGS - Theresa M. Baker, age 89, died on Thursday (April 9, 2020) at the Clifton Springs Nursing Home.
There will be no prior calling hours. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
It is requested that memorial donations be made to the House of John 14 Spring Street Clifton Springs NY 14432.
Theresa was born on March 27, 1931 in Clifton Springs, N.Y. the daughter of the late Joseph and Lucy Scherbyn Mattoon. She worked at the Ontario Telephone Company for many years. She enjoyed traveling with her husband Gary Adams. Theresa also enjoyed playing cards and was a member of the Phelps Croquet Club. Theresa enjoyed flying with her second husband Lyle Baker and spending time at their camp.
She is survived by her daughters Linda (Dennis) Chateauneuf of Boston, Janice (Michael) Driscoll of Clifton Springs, Holly (Jeff) Linsner of Clifton Springs; son-in-law, Richard Paige of Alpine; grandchildren Brett (Jackie) Driscoll, Erin (William) Rosenberg, Michael (Perry Albert) Chateauneuf, Amy (Matthew) Humphrey, Brooke (Derek) Tradd, Rachael (Ben) Uvegas, Spencer (Julia) Linsner, Audra and Amelia Linsner; two great-grandchildren Emery and Collin Rosenberg; sisters-in-law, Barbara Edwards, Marcia Scherbyn, Wilma Adams, Martha Adams, Barbara Mattoon; Lyle's children Julia Santoro, James Baker; and son-in-law David Fite; many nieces and nephews.
Theresa was predeceased by her first husband, Gary Adams; and daughter, Nancy; second husband, Lyle Baker; brothers Joseph Mattoon Jr., William Mattoon and Charles Mattoon; sister, Mary Burm.
Funeral arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 12 to Apr. 16, 2020