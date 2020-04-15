Home

Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc.
124 West Miller St.
Newark, NY 14513
315-331-1175
Theresa M Gifford


1932 - 2020
Theresa M Gifford Obituary
NEWARK - Theresa Mary Gifford, 87, entered eternal rest on Sunday (April 12, 2020) at her home with her children by her side.

All services will be private.

In memory of Theresa, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Ronald McDonald House, 333 Westmoreland Drive, Rochester, NY 14620.

Theresa was born on Monday, November 21, 1932, in Norwood, Ma. She graduated from high school and then graduated from Boston Business School. Theresa spent most of her adult life in the Newark area, working at Sarah Coventry for twenty-four years as a Supervisor in accounts receivable. From there, she worked at IEC for nine years before retiring. For many years Theresa volunteered at the Palmyra VFW along with her husband, Robert. She was truly an amazing and wonderful woman who was kind to everyone.

Theresa will be remembered by her daughters Tammy (David) Kotvis and Julie Hill; son, Robert E. (Susan) Gifford Jr.; grandchildren Kelsey Hill and Tess Hill, Kelly Kotvis and John (Patricia Giguere) Kotvis, Michael and Devin Gifford; brother, William O'Donnell; many nieces and nephews.

Theresa was predeceased by husband, Robert E Gifford Sr., on January 19, 2020.

Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020
