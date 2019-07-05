NEWARK–Theresa S. Hasbrouck, 80, of Mill St., died Saturday (June 29) at Rochester General.
A memorial mass will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday (July 17) at St. Michael's Church, Newark. Burial will be in East Newark Cemetery.
Theresa was born in Buffalo, October 31, 1938, daughter of Frank and Irene Borwski Dombrowski. She was a cook at Zappia Corner Tavern in Newark and had helped her daughter Mary in the restaurant.
Survived by her children Cheryl (Bart) Fisher, Janet (Jeff) Alton, Catherine Mary Fitch (Paul Murphy), Kathleen (Christopher) Miller, Bob (Gloria Bulman) Hasbrouck, James (Pamela) Hasbrouck; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; several nieces; nephews; brothers Eddie, Matt, Steve, Dan, Joe Dombrowski.
Predeceased by her husband John Sr.; son, John Jr.; daughter, Debbie Hammond in 1989; sister, Mary Ann; and her brother, Frank.
Arrangements by the Schulz- Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court, Newark, N.Y. visit www.pusaterifunerals.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 5 to July 7, 2019