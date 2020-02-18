|
GENEVA – Thomas A. Quartaro, 83, passed away peacefully on Saturday (February 15, 2020), at Geneva General Hospital, with his loving family by his side.
In honoring his wishes, there will be no prior calling hours. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday (February 20), at the Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC 28 Genesee St., Geneva, led by the Sons of Italy. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Contributions may be directed to the 1595 Elmwood Ave. Ste B1 Rochester, NY 14620.
Tom was born on December 10, 1936 in Geneva, N.Y. and was a son of the late Jeanette (Chacchia) and Anthony J. Quartaro. He was a charter member of the Sons of Italy Local 2397 and The Geneva Rod and Gun Club. Tom was a past Ward Supervisor for Geneva. He enjoyed roller skating competitively, with his wife Marcia. For 14 years, the two competed all over the east coast and Canada. Tom was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He is survived by sons Jeffrey (Terri) Quartaro of Geneva, Michael (Laurie Brassie) Quartaro of Rochester, and David Quartaro of Geneva; daughters Stephanie (Patrick) Thorpe of Bloomfield, and Lisa (Jim) Scutt of Geneva; brother-in-law, Lawrence Thomas (Carole) Balistreri of San Antonio, Texas; grandchildren Nicholas Wenz, Nikki (Adam) Folts and Kyle Quartaro, Andy (Heather), Katy and Christopher Quartaro, Michael (Meghan), Chelsea (Jonathan Millis), and Krista Scutt and Candice Quartaro and Rachael Quartaro; great-grandchildren Mckenzie Scutt, Peyton Sergent, Addison Quartaro and Teddy Quartaro, JJ and Molly Millis, Brylee and Parker Foltz; several nieces and nephews.
Tom is predeceased by his wife, Marcia; brother-in-law, Leo James Balistreri; and sister-in-law, Shirley Augustine.
The family would like to thank Dr. Wright, the Geneva General 2 West and I.C.U. staff for all of their special care, and kindness.
