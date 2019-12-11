|
ROMULUS – Tom Tyman, 63, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday (December 7, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital.
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of his life and Military service at 2 p.m. on Thursday (December 12) at Mull Funeral Home, 113 Virginia Street.
Tom was born on November 4, 1956, in Fayette, the son of Adelbert and Joan (Bassett) Tyman. He was a graduate of Romulus. He proudly served our country in the United States Navy from 1972 to 1977. He enjoyed working on and restoring cars.
He is survived by his loving wife, Laura (Wickham) Tyman, whom he married on May 27, 2009; his daughters Tabitha Joyner, Dyan (Christopher) Kenkel, Tracy Tyman, Terri Clark and Tonya (Brian) Lafferty; his sons Stephen (Lisa) Covert, Tommy, Gregory, Timothy (Tabitha), James Rivers, Shawn (Cierra) Wickham, Mike (Brittany) O'Neal; his sister, Laurie Whotten; brothers Jeff, Greg and Del Tyman; 33 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Tom is preceded in death by his father, Adelbert.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019