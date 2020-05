GENEVA - Thomas F. Terranova, 94, passed away peacefully on Wednesday (May 6, 2020), at the Geneva Living Center South.In honoring his wishes, there will be no prior calling hours. A funeral service will be private. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.Thomas was born on August 10, 1925, in New York, N.Y. and was a son of Sebastiano and Lina (Mortellaro) Terranova. He worked at Montgomery Ward, was a manager of the Present Company and retired from Chase Pitkin as the paint department manager. Thomas was a member of St. Stephen's Catholic Church and the Sons of Italy.He is survived by his son, Thomas Terranova, Jr. of Farmington; brother, Robert (Marta) Terranova of Oregon; grandson, Gregory M. (Pam) Terranova.Thomas was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Lucille Terranova.Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com