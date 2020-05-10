Thomas F. Terranova
1925 - 2020
GENEVA - Thomas F. Terranova, 94, passed away peacefully on Wednesday (May 6, 2020), at the Geneva Living Center South.

In honoring his wishes, there will be no prior calling hours. A funeral service will be private. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Thomas was born on August 10, 1925, in New York, N.Y. and was a son of Sebastiano and Lina (Mortellaro) Terranova. He worked at Montgomery Ward, was a manager of the Present Company and retired from Chase Pitkin as the paint department manager. Thomas was a member of St. Stephen's Catholic Church and the Sons of Italy.

He is survived by his son, Thomas Terranova, Jr. of Farmington; brother, Robert (Marta) Terranova of Oregon; grandson, Gregory M. (Pam) Terranova.

Thomas was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Lucille Terranova.

Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 10 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
Sorry to hear of your dad's passing Tom. God bless him, you, and the entire family.
JOHN RICKEY
Friend
