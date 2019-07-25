Thomas Francis Riley passed away May 16, 2019, at the age of 70.



A celebration in honor of Tom was held on Friday (June 7) at Pine Forest Golf Club in Bastrop, Texas.



A Celebration of Tom's life will also be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday (July 28) at the Riley Family Home in New York.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Romulus Central School, 5705 Route 96, Romulus NY 14541, Attn: Sue Nicholson.



He was born in Geneva, New York to Teresa and William Francis Riley. Tom enjoyed his years working with the New York State Department of Labor and retired from the US Army Reserves as a Lieutenant Colonel. After retiring, he returned to work as an Athletic Director and member of the Board of Education at Romulus Central School in Romulus, NY where he met several lifelong friends. Following his second retirement, he enjoyed golfing and working with the staff of Pine Forest Golf Course as a course marshal.



He is survived by his wife, Jan K Riley of Bastrop, Texas and Geneva, N.Y.; three sons Marc Riley (Alyssa) of Elmira, New York, Scott Riley (Kimberly) of Austin, Texas, Craig Riley (Kristen) of Corning, New York; Eight grandchildren Erin, Jack, Evan, Cameron, Owen, Hayden, Meredith, Juliet; two brothers and one brother-in-law, Robert Riley of Simi Valley, California, William Riley (Kathy) of Geneva, New York, Jeffrey Kuryla (Kathy) of Franklin, Tenn.; and several extended family and friends.



Tom is preceded in death by his parents.