|
|
SENECA FALLS – Thomas J. DeLuca, 76, of Walnut St., Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away on Thursday (February 27, 2020) at home after a long decline caused by Parkinson's disease.
A memorial service will be held at Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y., at a later date and time to be announced. There will be no prior calling hours. Burial will be in St. Columbkille Cemetery, Seneca Falls, N.Y., at the convenience of the family.
Known by many as TJ, he was born in New York City, the son of the late Thomas and Mary "Marge" (Saltarelli) DeLuca. Early in his life, the family moved to Phoenix, Ariz., where he grew up and attended school. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served during the Viet Nam War. Afterwards he continued his education and was a graduate of Utica College, Utica, N.Y., where earned his bachelor's degree in Physics. He was employed by Griffiss Air Force Base, 485th EIG, in Rome, N.Y., where he was an electronics engineer. TJ traveled to many countries during his professional career, including Korea, Italy, Saudi Arabia, and Germany. After retiring as a federal employee, TJ worked in the Phoenix, Ariz., area as an emu rancher, adult educator, and together with his wife, artisan, with Humpty Dumpty… Before and After booths at several renaissance festivals throughout the country.
He is survived by his wife, Claire Ludovico of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; two sons Anthony (Michelle) Lombardi of Fountain Hills, Ariz. and David (Alejandra) DeLuca of Wise River, Mont.; six grandchildren David Jr., Angelica, Benjamin, and Nora DeLuca, Juliana (Mitch) Armour, and Melina Lombardi; two step-sons Andrew Hall of Duluth, Ga. and Warren (Shalane) Hall of Oceanside, Calif.; and step-granddaughter, Ariana Hall.
In addition to his parents, Tom was predeceased by his stepmother, Josephine DeLuca; and his sister, Anna Marie Burk.
Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of TJ at:
doranfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2020