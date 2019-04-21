Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas J. Horn. View Sign

ROMULUS – Thomas J. Horn, 46, died Thursday (April 18, 2019) unexpectedly.



Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday (April 25) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home. The memorial service will immediately follow at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 513, Waterloo, NY, 13165 or Organization for Autism Research, 2000 N. 14th St., Suite 300, Arlington, VA, 22201.



Tom was born March 6, 1973, in Sodus, NY, the son of William and Judy Wallek Horn. He was raised in the North Rose–Wolcott area. Tom graduated from North Rose-Wolcott Central School District. He then attended Morrisville College. Tom began employment with IEC and while there met Mandy, whom he would marry in 1995. Tom left IEC and worked at Guardian Glass in Geneva, NY. He was currently employed at The Andersons, Inc. in Romulus, NY. In 2001 he was thrilled to become father to Nicholas. Tom and Mandy welcomed in 2012 into their family a second son, Ethan, making their family complete.



Tom volunteered for the Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department, where he continued to serve for twelve years. Over the years, Tom could be counted on to help anyone with anything. He was an all around Mr. Fix–it. If someone needed transportation, Tom would drive wherever the person needed and for any reason. Tom loved NASCAR and campers. More so he loved spending time with Mandy, Nick and Ethan. He dearly loved his family and will be missed more than words can say.



He is survived by his wife, Amanda M. Horn; sons, Nicholas Horn and Ethan Horn both at home; father, William (Sally Daniels) Horn of Mesa, AZ; brothers, William (Holly) Horn of Newark, NY, Christopher (Melissa Powell) Horn of Lyons, NY and Christopher (April) Akins of Waterloo, NY; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.



Tom was predeceased by his mother, Judy.



