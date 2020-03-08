|
|
GENEVA/FLORIDA – Thomas J. Palmisano, 70, passed away Friday (February 28, 2020) after a brief stay in Oceanside, Calif.
A graveside service and burial in Geneva will be announced at a later date.
Tom was born a son of the late Anthony and Kathryn (Marino) Palmisano on September 4, 1949. He was a 1967 graduate of DeSales High School and was employed for 37 years as a sprinkler/steam fitter. He was recently recognized as a 50 year member of their Union.
Over the years Tom enjoyed many sports, but his passion was truly golf.
He is survived by his son, Brett (Ann) Palmisano of Oceanside, Calif.; daughter, Anissa Palmisano of Fairport, N.Y.; grandchildren Nico Palmisano, Dylan Rasha and Marin Rasha; brothers Joseph (Nancy) Palmisano of Davidson, N.C. and Michael (Lisa) Palmisano of Dresden, N.Y.; uncle, Joseph Marino of Geneva, N.Y.; and aunt, Sylvia Opiechowski of West Lynn, Mass.; along with nieces, nephews and a host of cousins.
Tom was preceded in death by several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2020