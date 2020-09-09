DUNDEE - Thomas J. Vollmer, 63, passed away Sunday (September 6, 2020).
Friends and family may call from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday (September 13) at 94 Seneca St., Dundee. A private memorial service celebrating his life will be held and can be viewed on Facebook Live Stream.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Thomas' name to Family Life Network of Bath, N.Y., Thrive to Survive Cancer Support of Geneva or Yates Co. Humane Society
Tom was born on December 31, 1956 in Syracuse, N.Y. the son of Stanley and Joan (Oswald) Vollmer. He resided in Verona, N.Y. for 32 years graduating from VVS High School. He then moved to Penn Yan, N.Y. where he owned and operated the NAPA Auto Parts store for 14 years along with his family and faithful K-9 companion, Otis. His employees were his extended family and his customers were his friends.
Tom lived a fulfilling and godly life by contributing to his church and community. His greatest joy was time spent with his family while camping, boating, traveling, and enjoying sporting/racing events. Throughout his illness of pancreatic cancer, he strove to stay strong by living, loving, and laughing every day with his devoted wife and son.
Thomas is survived by his wife of 40 years, Cynthia L. (Crumb) Vollmer; sons Jay Vollmer, Phillip Vollmer, and Matthew Vollmer; siblings Candy (David) Byerly, Sherrie (Rocky) Woodard, Stephan (Toni)Vollmer, and Paul (Lynn) Vollmer; two grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Memories of Thomas may be shared with his family and friends at townsendwoodzinger.com