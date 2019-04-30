CLIFTON SPRINGS–Thomas Jones passed away peacefully on Sunday (April 28, 2019).
In keeping with his wishes there will be no services.
Friends may contribute to the House of John or the in Tom's memory.
Tom was born December 9, 1948 in Canandaigua the son of Alfred and Elaine Jones. He had worked at Xerox in Webster. Tom was an avid hunter and sportsman. He was an athlete and coach his entire life. Tom enjoyed playing many sports, especially golf. He was an avid sports fan and Dallas Cowboys supporter. Tom was a loving son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
He will be sadly missed by his father, Alfred Jones; children Tamara Jones, Tara (Raymond) Kesel and Tom (Betsy) Jones; grandchildren Victoria and Nicholas Owen, Gregory and Mackenzie Kesel, Natalie and Henry Jones; sisters Judy (Edwin) Smith and Jeanne (David) DeWilde; nieces and nephews.
Tom is predeceased by his wife, Judy and mother, Elaine.
Arrangements are with the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, Clifton Springs.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2019