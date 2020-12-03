GENEVA – Thomas L. DeMatties, 71, died peacefully on Monday (November 23) under the living care of the staff at the Homestead in Penn Yan.
There will be no calling hours and burial will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ontario County ARC.
Tom was born on August 25, 1949 in Geneva, N.Y. to Rudolph and Margaret DeMatties.
Tom was one of the original children to attend the National Health Association School for the help of retarded children (AHRC) in 1954. It was held at the Lochland School under the guidance of teacher Maxine Abbey. This program later became ARC. Tom was faced with many challenges in his life both mental and physical. He loved to watch television especially the Weather Channel. He had a great interest in weather patterns, maps, skeeball, basketball and The Farmer's Almanac.
Tom is survived by his sister, Judith DeMatties; brother, Michael (Mary) DeMatties; sister-in-law, Lori DeMatties; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; and by his brother, Daniel DeMatties.
