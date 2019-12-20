|
|
FRENCH - Thomas L. Age 79; entered into rest on December 17, 2019. Of Clarence, N.Y. formerly of Waterloo,NY. Beloved father of Veronica (Ben) Johnson, Damon (Johanna) French and Joseph French; loving brother of Romulus French and Anita Major; dear grandfather of six. Son of the late Joseph and Louise French of Waterloo, N.Y.
Family and friends received Sunday, 1 to 3 p.m., at SHEPARD BROS FUNERAL HOME, 10690 Main Street, Clarence, N.Y.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church, 10950 Main Street, Clarence; Interment with Military Honors will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterloo, NY, Monday at 1pm.
Tom was a television cameraman for over 40 years and won three Emmy Awards for his camera work with ABC and the Olympics.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, 2019