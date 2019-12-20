Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shepard Bros. Funeral Home
10690 Main Street
Clarence, NY 14031
(716) 759-6891
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Shepard Bros. Funeral Home
10690 Main Street
Clarence, NY 14031
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
10950 Main Street
Clarence, NY
View Map
Interment
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Waterloo, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas French
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas L. French

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas L. French Obituary
FRENCH - Thomas L. Age 79; entered into rest on December 17, 2019. Of Clarence, N.Y. formerly of Waterloo,NY. Beloved father of Veronica (Ben) Johnson, Damon (Johanna) French and Joseph French; loving brother of Romulus French and Anita Major; dear grandfather of six. Son of the late Joseph and Louise French of Waterloo, N.Y.

Family and friends received Sunday, 1 to 3 p.m., at SHEPARD BROS FUNERAL HOME, 10690 Main Street, Clarence, N.Y.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church, 10950 Main Street, Clarence; Interment with Military Honors will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterloo, NY, Monday at 1pm.

Tom was a television cameraman for over 40 years and won three Emmy Awards for his camera work with ABC and the Olympics.

Please share online condolences at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -