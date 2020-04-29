Finger Lakes Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home
127 E Miller St
Newark, NY 14513
(315) 331-3255
Service
To be announced at a later date
St. Michael Church
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Lantier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas L. Lantier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas L. Lantier Obituary
NEWARK - Thomas L. Lantier, 73, died Sunday (April 26, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Due to the Covid 19 pandemic services will be announced at a later date. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery.

Memorials, in his name, may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, New York 14489

He was born on March 29, 1947 in Watertown, the son of the late John L. and Rosie Zuccarini Lantier. Tom graduated from Adams High School in 1966 and earned a degree in computer science in 1969 from the Rochester Business Institute. He married Barbara Banckert in August of 1969. He was a communicant of St. Michael Church in Newark. Mr. Lantier was a former member and president of the Newark Lions Club. Tom loved golfing and was a longtime member of the Newark Country Club. For 20 years he owned and operated Lantier Electric in Newark. He was also a member of the Electrical Union IBEW Local #86.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Barbara; a son, Thomas J. (Catherine Sweet) Lantier of Victor; two grandchildren Nicholas and Nathan; three step-grandchildren Jack, Conner and Gracie; two brothers John (Nancy) and Greg (Sue) Lantier; two sisters Carole (Thomas) Weaver and Margaret Muller.

He was predeceased by his parents; and a sister, Kathryn.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now