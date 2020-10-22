SENECA FALLS – Thomas Leone, 90, of Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away at home peacefully on Monday (October 19, 2020) surrounded by his wife and daughters.
If you feel comfortable, family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday (October 23) at Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard Street, Seneca Falls.
Tom's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday (October 24) at St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls, with Reverend Roy Kiggins, Pastor, as celebrant. Burial will take place in St. Columbkille Cemetery in Seneca Falls, N.Y. immediately following the ceremony. Masks are mandatory for all.
If desired, contributions can be made in Tom's memory to the American Cancer Society
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Tom was born in Rocca D'Arce, Italy, on August 16, 1930, to the late Bernardo and Maria (Santoro) Leone. After working in Rome as a tailor, he immigrated to the United States in 1955 and lived the American Dream, owning Leone's Clothiers & Tailors for 50 years providing tuxedos and tailoring services to many generations. If you were married or went to a high school dance, chances are you met Tom. Tom was happiest when surrounded by his family and friends, whom he loved deeply. He loved vacationing with his family at the beach and Wildwood, N.J. was a favorite spot. He was always the life of the party- loving hard, laughing loud and living big. He enjoyed every minute of his 90 years and his smile will never be forgotten.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Virginia (Rea) Leone; daughters Mary (Gary) Sawall, Lore Rossi and Tina Rook; grandchildren Michael (Michelle) Sawall, Stephen (Amanda) Sawall, Adam Sawall, Sydney, Camryn and Thomas Rook; great-grandson, Erik Sawall; siblings, Carlo (Colette) Leone of Seneca Falls, Antoinette Colafrancesco of France, Rocca (Nino) Testa and Maria Pia DiMezza of Italy; mother-in-law, Loreta Rea of Mich.; brothers-in-law Marco (Kat Kirschke) Rea of Seneca Falls and Bernardo Iacone of Italy; sisters-in-law Sylvia (Benito) Zagaroli and Maria (Pasquale) Rea of Mich., and Gina (Ermanno) Arcese of Italy; and many cousins, nieces and nephews and numerous friends.
He was pre-deceased by his son-in-law, Alan Rossi; sister, Teresa Iacone; and brothers-in-law, Bernardo DiMezza and Rocco Colafrancesco.
To leave online condolences, messages for the family, or find additional information, please visit DoranFuneralHome.com