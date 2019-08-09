|
|
GENEVA–Thomas M. Anderson, 62, of Geneva, passed away on Wednesday (August 7, 2019) at the House of John in Clifton Springs, N.Y.
Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday (August 11) at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva.
Members of the Winnek Post #396 American Legion will meet at 5 p.m. on Sunday for a service for their departed brother.
Funeral Services will be at 9:30 a.m. on Monday (August 12) at the funeral home and a Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen's Church. Burial, with full Military Honors, will be in Bellona Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, in his memory, may be made to the House of John 14 Spring St, Clifton Springs, NY 14432.
Tom was born in Geneva and was a lifelong resident. He was the son of Anne Watkins Anderson and the late Harvey Anderson, Jr. He was a graduate of DeSales High School, class of 1975 and served his country in the US Marine Corps from 1975-79. He was retired from Gould Pumps and was a member of Winnek Post #396 American Legion. His looked forward to his Whiskey Wednesday's with his friends Pete and Craig. He was a member of Our Lady of Peace Parish.
He is survived by his wife, Paula Anderson; his mother, Anne Anderson of Geneva; his son, Michael T. Anderson of Geneva, his daughter, Kathryn I. Anderson of Geneva; his brother, Kevin (Dawn Vanderwall) Anderson of Geneva; his sister, Karen (Joseph) Fratto of Geneva; several aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; and cousins.
He was predeceased by his father, Harvey O. Anderson Jr. in 1984; and his brother, John Anderson in 2017.
For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019