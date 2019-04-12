|
ROMULUS-Thomas S. Wheelock, age 53, longtime resident of the Ovid & Romulus DDSO Houses passed away on Wednesday (April 10, 2019).
A funeral service will be held at Covert Funeral Home, 7199 South Main Street in Ovid at 1 p.m. on Monday (April 15, 2019) officiated by Pastor Diane Walker.
Tommy was born on June 27, 1965, and had lived the majority of his life in group home settings. Most recently he was a resident of the Finger Lakes DDSO Romulus House, where he cultivated many friendships and fond memories. He also worked for several years at Seneca Cayuga and enjoyed his time there with friends and co-workers. Special recognition should go to his advocates; Kelly Kaufman and Carissa Burroughs.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019