SAVANNAH - Thomas "Tom" Thurston, age 85, passed away on May 18, 2020 at Bishop Rehabilitation & Nursing in Syracuse.Services will be private for immediate family only. Interment in St John's Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: American Heart Association , 2 S. Clinton St #305, Syracuse, NY 13202.He is survived by his daughters Michelle (Kevin) Bergerstock of Webster, Sheila (John) Murphy of Newark; grandchildren Thomas Bergerstock, Stephen Murphy, Morgan Bergerstock, Colin Murphy; brother, Kenneth Thurston of Liverpool; many nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.He was predeceased by his loving wife of 66 years, Shirley in 2019; and parents Edward and Bridget Thurston; siblings Mary Hart, Edward, Joseph, James, Martin (Mike) and Gertrude Philippon.