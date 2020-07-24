1/1
Thomas W. Marshall
GENEVA – Thomas W. Marshall, age 32 of Geneva, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday (July 20, 2020).

Due to current circumstances, there will be no prior calling hours. Private funeral services will be held at the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home. The Rev. Thomas P. Mull will officiate. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or an animal shelter of one's choice.

Thomas was born on October 19, 1987 in Geneva, the son of Wayne and Amy (Baumgartner) Marshall. He graduated from Geneva High School and worked numerous jobs as a cook throughout the Geneva area, most recently at the Cellar Pub at Hobart & William Smith Colleges.

Thomas was an avid gamer and animal lover. He never had a mean word to say about anyone and always wanted to give support or props to people. Thomas was a loving son, brother, nephew and friend to all who knew him.

He is survived by his parents, Amy and Wayne Marshall of Geneva; sister, Callie (Steven) Marshall-Kelly of Castle Rock, Colo.; grandfather, Dr. Verne Marshall of Geneva; aunts and uncles Robert Baumgartner, Lisa Baumgartner, Thomas Baumgartner, Alan Marshall, Geoffrey Marshall and Susan Geiler; numerous cousins.

Thomas was predeceased by his grandmothers Rita Baumgartner and Elizabeth Marshall; uncle, Jebby Baumgartner; aunt, Susan Fadden.

For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit;

www.mcguiganberofuneralhome.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jul. 24 to Jul. 29, 2020.
July 24, 2020
