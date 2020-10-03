1/
Thomas W. Shoemaker
1962 - 2020
CLYDE - Thomas W. Shoemaker Jr., 57, of John St., died Tuesday (September 29, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday (October 6) at Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus St. Clyde where services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be in Spring Lake Cemetery, in Conquest.

Tom was born in Lyons on October 10, 1962, son of Thomas Sr. and Ruth Cornell Shoemaker. He worked at Mack's Body Shop, & Walmart in Newark.

Tom is survived by his wife of 37 yrs., Sharon Brewer Shoemaker; his son, Thomas III (Crystal) of Clyde; three grandchildren Marie, Thomas IV and Trevor; uncle, John Cornell; aunt, Harriett Morgan; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his mother, Ruth, on August 31,2020; and his father Thomas Sr.

visitwwwpusaterifunerals.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Pusateri Funeral Home
OCT
6
Service
01:00 PM
Pusateri Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Pusateri Funeral Home
68 Sodus Street
Clyde, NY 14433
(315) 923-7452
