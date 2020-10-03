CLYDE - Thomas W. Shoemaker Jr., 57, of John St., died Tuesday (September 29, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital.Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday (October 6) at Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus St. Clyde where services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be in Spring Lake Cemetery, in Conquest.Tom was born in Lyons on October 10, 1962, son of Thomas Sr. and Ruth Cornell Shoemaker. He worked at Mack's Body Shop, & Walmart in Newark.Tom is survived by his wife of 37 yrs., Sharon Brewer Shoemaker; his son, Thomas III (Crystal) of Clyde; three grandchildren Marie, Thomas IV and Trevor; uncle, John Cornell; aunt, Harriett Morgan; and several nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his mother, Ruth, on August 31,2020; and his father Thomas Sr.