Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc.
32 State Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
(315) 568-5866
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
97 W. Bayard St.
Seneca Falls, NY
Thorsten Ernest "Jim" Swenson Jr Obituary
SENECA FALLS – Thorsten "Jim" Ernest Swenson, Jr., of Cayuga St., passed away on Wednesday (January 1, 2020) surrounded by his loving family at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday (January 6) at the Sanderson-Moore Funeral home, inc. 32 State St. Seneca Falls.

A Mass and celebration of Jim's life will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday (January 7) at St. Patrick's Church, 97 W. Bayard St. Seneca Falls. Interment will be in St. Columbkille Cemetery, Seneca Falls.

Kindly consider contributions to the Seneca Falls Library, 47 Cayuga St. Seneca Falls, NY 13148.

In his youth, Jim spent four years serving in the United States Navy. He spent quite a bit of time in the Caribbean as a Navy electrician's mate. Jim then worked as an electrician for 45 years and a proud member of the IBEW Local 840. He enjoyed spending time with the love of his life, Lynda, his wife for 53 years. They spent a lot of time together gardening, walking, playing golf, and reading Robert Frost. He was a voracious reader and spent many hours searching for that "just right" book of the day. He was a lifelong sportsman. Jim loved being in the woods, even on days he didn't see any game. He hunted with his club, A5, on Connecticut Hill in Newfield, N.Y. and spent as much time as he could with his grandchildren at "Deer Camp". They spent a lot of time hiking and looking for animal tracks. Jim spent many fun and/or frustrating evenings playing Euchre at Rumseyville with his son as his partner and Saturday morning breakfast with his darling daughter, Nicole. Jim was a generous soul and gave people hope through his fellowship. He spent time sharing his experiences with anyone who would listen. He was an excellent storyteller, as any of his family members could tell you. Jim was loved by all who knew him and will be dearly missed.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Lynda (Russo) of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; son, Scott (Deena) Swenson of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; daughter, Nicole (Daniel) Anderson of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; two brothers David (Debra) Swenson and Charles (Connie) Swenson, both of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; a sister, Christina (William) Jones of Rochester, N.Y.; grandchildren Connor and Rya Swenson and Jack Anderson, all of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8, 2020
