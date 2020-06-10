Timothy Earl Hammond Sr., 71, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday (June 2, 2020) of natural causes.
Due to Covid 19, a public Memorial will be arranged at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Clifton Springs Fire Department at 39 Kendall St. Clifton Springs, NY 14432.
Tim was born September 3, 1948, in Ocean View, Va. on the US Naval Base. Tim was an active member of the Clifton Springs Fire Department for many years. He was also a member of the American Legion. By trade, Tim was a machinist mechanic, among many other abilities. He was the guy who could fix anything (Tim the tool man). In his spare time Tim enjoyed riding his motorcycle, tinkering in his shop and spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all.
He is survived by his brother, Guy (Terri) Downey; Craig Downey and Ashley Ortiz; sister, Kathy Downey; Brittany Cyphers, Adam Cyphers, Kevin Cyphers and Jacob. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Minerva Hammond; and his four children and 13 grandchildren Laurie (Mick) Sakowski, Timothy Robert Sakowski Jr., Jessica Sakowski, and Francis (Lexi) G. Ryan III., Timothy (Mary) Hammond, Nicole Marie Hammond, Ryan Hammond, and Timothy Hammond III., James (Tanice) Hammond, Mystique Marcano, Teraisa Hammond, Emmett Hammond, Kaden Hammond and Katarina Hammond, Crystal (Kevin) Little, Malia Little and Matthew Little. He was a great-grandpa to 10 beautiful great-grandchildren.
Tim was predeceased by his daughter, Melissa Hammond; and parents Frederick and Marion Downey and Earl Hammond; his sister, Cecilia Hammond; and brother, Anthony Hammond.
Arrangements are by JONES-GALLAGHER FUNERAL HOME, 340 E. Walker Dr., Keystone Heights, FL 32656. (352)473-3176. www.jonesgallagherfh.com
Due to Covid 19, a public Memorial will be arranged at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Clifton Springs Fire Department at 39 Kendall St. Clifton Springs, NY 14432.
Tim was born September 3, 1948, in Ocean View, Va. on the US Naval Base. Tim was an active member of the Clifton Springs Fire Department for many years. He was also a member of the American Legion. By trade, Tim was a machinist mechanic, among many other abilities. He was the guy who could fix anything (Tim the tool man). In his spare time Tim enjoyed riding his motorcycle, tinkering in his shop and spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all.
He is survived by his brother, Guy (Terri) Downey; Craig Downey and Ashley Ortiz; sister, Kathy Downey; Brittany Cyphers, Adam Cyphers, Kevin Cyphers and Jacob. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Minerva Hammond; and his four children and 13 grandchildren Laurie (Mick) Sakowski, Timothy Robert Sakowski Jr., Jessica Sakowski, and Francis (Lexi) G. Ryan III., Timothy (Mary) Hammond, Nicole Marie Hammond, Ryan Hammond, and Timothy Hammond III., James (Tanice) Hammond, Mystique Marcano, Teraisa Hammond, Emmett Hammond, Kaden Hammond and Katarina Hammond, Crystal (Kevin) Little, Malia Little and Matthew Little. He was a great-grandpa to 10 beautiful great-grandchildren.
Tim was predeceased by his daughter, Melissa Hammond; and parents Frederick and Marion Downey and Earl Hammond; his sister, Cecilia Hammond; and brother, Anthony Hammond.
Arrangements are by JONES-GALLAGHER FUNERAL HOME, 340 E. Walker Dr., Keystone Heights, FL 32656. (352)473-3176. www.jonesgallagherfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 15, 2020.