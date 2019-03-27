NEWARK – Timothy "Tim" J Richardson, 50, entered eternal rest on Sunday (March 24, 2019) in Rochester General Rochester.
Family will greet friends Saturday (March 30) from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark. All Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In memory of Tim, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Muscular Dystrophy, 1425 Jefferson Rd, 2nd Floor, Rochester, 14623.
Tim was born on Saturday, June 08, 1968, in Newark, NY. He spent most of his young life in the Marion area, graduating from Williamson High School class of 1968. He enjoyed playing bingo, reading, movies and family holiday gatherings with plenty of good food. Tim was quite a jokester, he enjoyed laughing and making others laugh. Despite all his health problems and challenges, Tim was known to have a "BIG HEART".
Timothy will be remembered by his father, James Richardson; mother, Diane (DeVoogt) DeLyser; sisters Wendy Manktelow and Becky (Rich) Wunder; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019