Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy J. Richardson. View Sign





Family will greet friends Saturday (March 30) from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark. All Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.



In memory of Tim, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Muscular Dystrophy, 1425 Jefferson Rd, 2nd Floor, Rochester, 14623.



Tim was born on Saturday, June 08, 1968, in Newark, NY. He spent most of his young life in the Marion area, graduating from Williamson High School class of 1968. He enjoyed playing bingo, reading, movies and family holiday gatherings with plenty of good food. Tim was quite a jokester, he enjoyed laughing and making others laugh. Despite all his health problems and challenges, Tim was known to have a "BIG HEART".



Timothy will be remembered by his father, James Richardson; mother, Diane (DeVoogt) DeLyser; sisters Wendy Manktelow and Becky (Rich) Wunder; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.



You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting NEWARK – Timothy "Tim" J Richardson, 50, entered eternal rest on Sunday (March 24, 2019) in Rochester General Rochester.Family will greet friends Saturday (March 30) from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark. All Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.In memory of Tim, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Muscular Dystrophy, 1425 Jefferson Rd, 2nd Floor, Rochester, 14623.Tim was born on Saturday, June 08, 1968, in Newark, NY. He spent most of his young life in the Marion area, graduating from Williamson High School class of 1968. He enjoyed playing bingo, reading, movies and family holiday gatherings with plenty of good food. Tim was quite a jokester, he enjoyed laughing and making others laugh. Despite all his health problems and challenges, Tim was known to have a "BIG HEART".Timothy will be remembered by his father, James Richardson; mother, Diane (DeVoogt) DeLyser; sisters Wendy Manktelow and Becky (Rich) Wunder; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc.

124 West Miller St.

Newark , NY 14513

315-331-1175 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Finger Lakes Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close