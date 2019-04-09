Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy P. Blowers. View Sign





I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith (2 Timothy 4:7).



Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday (April 12) at the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home 45 High St. Geneva. Funeral services will be held on Saturday (April 13) at 11 a.m. at The Alliance Community Church 340 W. North St. Geneva. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to; Barnabas Ministries, 21070 Meadow Road West Lenoir City, TN 37772 or Care Net 100 E. Main St. #2 Penn Yan, NY 14527.



Tim was born on February 26, 1963 in Geneva the son of Earl and Donna



Tim was a kind and generous man, a man of integrity who loved God, his family and farming.



Tim is survived by his wife of 23 years, Catherine; daughter, Sarah Blowers of Geneva; sons Gregory, Ryan and Ethan Blowers of Geneva; parents Earl and Donna Blowers of Geneva; brother, Charles (Lorraine McGuigan) Blowers of Geneva; sisters Phyllis (Francis) Donovan of Geneva and Susan (Harold) Kruspe of Hall; several nieces and nephews.



