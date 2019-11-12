Home

Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home
5 Phelps St.
Lyons, NY 14489
315-946-4862
Timothy Powell
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home
5 Phelps St.
Lyons, NY 14489
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home
5 Phelps St.
Lyons, NY 14489
Timothy Powell

Timothy Powell Obituary
LYONS - Timothy Powell, 58, passed away Saturday (November 9, 2019).

Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday (November 14) at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons.

Other services will be private.

For those wishing, memorials may be made to Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489 in his memory.

Tim was born May 11, 1961 in Geneva. He retired from Wayne County Sheriff's Department in the Division of Corrections as a Sergeant, he was a Mason, member of Ducks Unlimited, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. After retirement he was a Town of Lyons Animal Control Officer and a Town of Ontario Court Bailiff.

He is survived by his wife, Ellen; two sons Zackery and Jacob (Chelsea) Powell; granddaughter, Gianna Powell; mother, Florence Miller; several brothers and sisters-in-law; and life-long friends Tommy Spiegel, Jim Snook, Jim Frind, Steve Sklenar, and Craig Schwartz.

He was predeceased by his father, Jack E. Miller; cousin, Bobby Spano; and aunt, Melba Spano.

keysorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019
