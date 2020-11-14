SENECA FALLS – Timothy S. Cuffe, Sr., 74, of Seneca Falls, N.Y., died Saturday (November 7, 2020) in Strong Memorial Hospital.
In keeping with the wishes of the family, there will be no calling hours. The memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday (November 21) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home. Rev. James Fennessy, pastor of St. Frances and St. Clare Parish, will officiate.
Those attending the service MUST wear face masks entering the funeral home, during the service and existing the building. All MUST enter the building through the parking lot doors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Waterloo Little League,
Tim was born June 3, 1946, in Waterloo, N.Y. the son of Mary M. Rotunda Cuffe. Tim was employed with Goulds Pumps until he retired after thirty years of service to the company. Tim also worked many years for Doran Funeral Home. When not working Tim could be seen volunteering for the Red Cross helping Senior Citizens with home repairs. Tim loved camping. He also enjoyed coaching Waterloo Little League.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jill; son, Timothy (Mary) Cuffe of Va.; grandchildren Timothy S. Cuffe, III, Charles Stanley and Allie Cuffe; great-grandchildren Caden and Declan; brother, Samuel (Clara) Cuffe of Port Byron, N.Y.; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Tim was predeceased by his mother; stepfather, Carl Mumford; and sons Thomas and Patrick.
