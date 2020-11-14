1/1
Timothy S. Cuffe Sr.
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SENECA FALLS – Timothy S. Cuffe, Sr., 74, of Seneca Falls, N.Y., died Saturday (November 7, 2020) in Strong Memorial Hospital.

In keeping with the wishes of the family, there will be no calling hours. The memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday (November 21) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home. Rev. James Fennessy, pastor of St. Frances and St. Clare Parish, will officiate.

Those attending the service MUST wear face masks entering the funeral home, during the service and existing the building. All MUST enter the building through the parking lot doors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Waterloo Little League,

Tim was born June 3, 1946, in Waterloo, N.Y. the son of Mary M. Rotunda Cuffe. Tim was employed with Goulds Pumps until he retired after thirty years of service to the company. Tim also worked many years for Doran Funeral Home. When not working Tim could be seen volunteering for the Red Cross helping Senior Citizens with home repairs. Tim loved camping. He also enjoyed coaching Waterloo Little League.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jill; son, Timothy (Mary) Cuffe of Va.; grandchildren Timothy S. Cuffe, III, Charles Stanley and Allie Cuffe; great-grandchildren Caden and Declan; brother, Samuel (Clara) Cuffe of Port Byron, N.Y.; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Tim was predeceased by his mother; stepfather, Carl Mumford; and sons Thomas and Patrick.

Condolences and remembrances for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Coe-Genung Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Coe-Genung Funeral Home
46 West Main Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
(315) 539-2931
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coe-Genung Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved