Timothy Ward Cortelyou died peacefully on June 28 in Boynton Beach, Florida.



A memorial service will be held at the family's convenience.



Donations may be made to the music programs at the United Church of Phelps or the Presbyterian Church in Geneva, or to your preferred charity.



He retired from teaching in the Phelps-Clifton Springs school system after thirty years of service. Tim served in the Navy during the Korean conflict. He was an active member of the music program at the United Church of Phelps. In his later years he attended the Presbyterian Church in Geneva and the First Presbyterian Church of Del Ray Beach.



He is survived by his wife, Emme; his daughter and son-in-law Holly and Richard Estruch; his son and daughter-in-law Carter and Andrea; his daugher and son-in-law Penelope and Daniel Ellard; and four grandchildren. He is also survived by two siblings; a sister-in-law; and their families. Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 7 to July 9, 2019