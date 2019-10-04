Home

Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
181 North Main Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-2224
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
181 North Main Street
Geneva, NY 14456
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Todd J. VandeMortel Obituary
GENEVA – Todd J. VandeMortel, 53 of Geneva, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday (October 2, 2019) in Geneva General Hospital.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday (October 6) at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva. A Graveside Service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday (October 7) at St. Mary's Cemetery. The Rev. Russ Williamson will officiate.

Todd was born in Geneva and was a lifelong resident. He was the son of the late Robert and Patricia Lee VandeMortel. Todd attended Geneva High school and worked as a heavy equipment operator for different trucking companies in the area. He enjoyed riding four wheelers and his bicycle along the lakefront, watching movies, gardening and cooking.

He is survived by his sons Todd VandeMortel II, Nathaniel Quillen-VandeMortel; his daughters Megen (Fred Aguilar) VandeMortel and Autumn Quillen-VandeMortel; his brother, John (Mary) VandeMortel and his sister, Julie Day; five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his siblings Gordon, Robert, Sally and Stevie.

For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019
