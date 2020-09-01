1/1
Toddy Elaine Shipman
BALDWINSVILLE - Toddy Shipman , 91, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2020 at home in Baldwinsville, N.Y.

Services will be held graveside at 11:00 a.m. on September 12 in Lakeview Cemetery in Penn Yan.

Please consider contributions in Toddy's memory to the Lake Keuka Baptist Church, 666 Hewitt Road, Penn Yan, N.Y. 14527.

Toddy was born on August 15, 1929 in Himrod, N.Y. She was the daughter of the late Florence and Christian Andersen. Toddy lived all but the last eight years of her life in Penn Yan, N.Y. She was a graduate of Penn Yan Academy, class of 1947. Toddy was employed by the Westinghouse Electric Company in Bath, N.Y. before becoming a school bus driver for the Penn Yan Central School District. Toddy safely transported hundreds of children from home to school and back for 30 years. She also provided training to many new school bus drivers. Toddy was a member of the Lake Keuka Baptist Church and attended the Liverpool First Presbyterian Church while living in Baldwinsville. Toddy loved Penn Yan and taking care of her family. She especially enjoyed all the backyard picnics in the patio by the pool. Toddy was a huge Boston Red Sox fan and was very thankful to enjoy four championships during her lifetime. The biggest joy in Toddy's life were her two grandsons. She never missed a little league game, basketball game or band concert.

Toddy is survived by her son, Bill Shipman and daughter-in-law, Missy, of Baldwinsville; her two grandsons Matthew and Billy; niece, Phyllis Bacher (John Bacher) of Penn Yan; great-niece, Danielle Jessup of Penn Yan; and great-nephew, David Record of Penn Yan.

Toddy was predeceased by her husband, Larry Shipman, in 1995; her son, Chris Shipman, in 1991; sisters Anna Brink and Christina Brink; brothers-in-law David Brink and Harry Brink; as well as nephews Dan Record and George Winegardner.

Memories of Toddy may be shared with her family and friends at townsendwoodzinger.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sep. 1 to Sep. 5, 2020.
August 31, 2020
I will truly miss toddy , I really enjoyed taking care of her rip toddy her care giver deb
Deborah Spier
