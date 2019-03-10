STANLEY - Tom Rook, 76, passed away Tuesday (March 5, 2019), at FF Thompson Hospital, Canandaigua.
Friends and family are invited to call from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday (March 14) at Mull Funeral Home, 113 Virginia Street, Waterloo. A funeral service will follow the calling hours, 4 p.m., at the Funeral Home. Friends and family are invited to join us for a celebration of Tom's life at 5 p.m. at the Waterloo VFW, 29 West Elisha Street Waterloo. Burial, with full Military Honors, will be in the Spring in Maple Grove Cemetery.
Tom's family requests memorial contributions be made to a Veteran's Agency of your choice.
Tom was born on November 9, 1942 in Geneva, the son of the late Gordon and Gladys (Putman) Rook. He was a 1960 graduate of Waterloo High School. Tom served in the United States Air Force from 1960 – 1964. He then attended and graduated from Cayuga County Community College in 1967.
He is survived by his son, Michael (Darcey) Rook of Newark; his grandchildren Joshua, Elizabeth and Brittanie Rook; his sisters Ellen (Tim) Linehan of Waterloo and Elaine Derby of Seneca Falls; his brother, Robert (Jill) Rook of Seneca Falls; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Tom is preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn (William) Sisson; a brother, William Rook.
