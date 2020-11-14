SENECA FALLS - Tom "Goober" Smith passed away unexpectedly on November 10, 2020. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Due to COVID restrictions a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



Goober, or Smitty as he was also known, was born in Seneca Falls on November 9th, 1953, the son of Emerson and the late Rose (Llama) Smith. After high school, Goober enlisted in the United States Army. Upon completing his service, he worked at Goulds Pumps in Seneca Falls, a career he retired from after 44 years. A proud veteran, Goober was a member of Kirk Casey American Legion Post 366, Seneca Falls, where he proudly participated in the Honor Guard for many years as well a being a member of their award winning Color Guard. He marched in parades across the United States and Canada in the 70's and 80's. He was also a member the Lt Cyrus Garnsey III VFW Post 1323 Auxillary, Seneca Falls.



One of Goober's greatest passions in life was the martial arts, in which he achieved the rank of 5th degree black belt. He also loved motorcycles and was a life member of the Harley Owners Group and local motorcycle clubs. His favorite place to ride was the Adirondacks, touring everywhere from the Wigwam and Thirsty Otter to the Screamen Eagle, Tap Room and of course the Tow Bar in Old Forge. He was also fanatical about the New York Giants, much to the dismay of the Eagles, Bills and Cowboys fans in his family. Anybody that knew Goober was familiar with his 'Goober Juice" that always made an appearance at get-togethers and parties. The recipe was a closely guarded secret that he never shared and is now lost forever. He was also a notorious joker, and the stories of his best pranks are not safe to print.



Goober was one of the most generous people you could ever meet. He would gladly help anyone who needed it. On many occasions over the years he grew his hair out long just so he could donate it to Locks of Love to help make wigs for children in need.



He is survived by his loving wife of over 18 years, Diane "Mrs. Goober"; as well as his children Jeniffer (Benjamin) Faro, Heather Smith, Cory (Camden McArdle) Smith, Jason (McKenzie) Acevedo and Vinnie (Leah) Acevedo. "Ahmpa Wackadoodle" will be sorely missed by his grandchildren, who all adored him, Sydney, Avery, Elise, Declan, Sonya, Madelynn, and Lachlan. He is also survived by his father, Emerson Smith; siblings Tim (Diana) Smith, Terry (Cheryl Walker) Smith, and Tammy (Jack Finnegan) Smith, as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and many, many friends.

