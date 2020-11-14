1/1
Tom "Goober" Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tom's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SENECA FALLS - Tom "Goober" Smith passed away unexpectedly on November 10, 2020. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Due to COVID restrictions a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Goober, or Smitty as he was also known, was born in Seneca Falls on November 9th, 1953, the son of Emerson and the late Rose (Llama) Smith. After high school, Goober enlisted in the United States Army. Upon completing his service, he worked at Goulds Pumps in Seneca Falls, a career he retired from after 44 years. A proud veteran, Goober was a member of Kirk Casey American Legion Post 366, Seneca Falls, where he proudly participated in the Honor Guard for many years as well a being a member of their award winning Color Guard. He marched in parades across the United States and Canada in the 70's and 80's. He was also a member the Lt Cyrus Garnsey III VFW Post 1323 Auxillary, Seneca Falls.

One of Goober's greatest passions in life was the martial arts, in which he achieved the rank of 5th degree black belt. He also loved motorcycles and was a life member of the Harley Owners Group and local motorcycle clubs. His favorite place to ride was the Adirondacks, touring everywhere from the Wigwam and Thirsty Otter to the Screamen Eagle, Tap Room and of course the Tow Bar in Old Forge. He was also fanatical about the New York Giants, much to the dismay of the Eagles, Bills and Cowboys fans in his family. Anybody that knew Goober was familiar with his 'Goober Juice" that always made an appearance at get-togethers and parties. The recipe was a closely guarded secret that he never shared and is now lost forever. He was also a notorious joker, and the stories of his best pranks are not safe to print.

Goober was one of the most generous people you could ever meet. He would gladly help anyone who needed it. On many occasions over the years he grew his hair out long just so he could donate it to Locks of Love to help make wigs for children in need.

He is survived by his loving wife of over 18 years, Diane "Mrs. Goober"; as well as his children Jeniffer (Benjamin) Faro, Heather Smith, Cory (Camden McArdle) Smith, Jason (McKenzie) Acevedo and Vinnie (Leah) Acevedo. "Ahmpa Wackadoodle" will be sorely missed by his grandchildren, who all adored him, Sydney, Avery, Elise, Declan, Sonya, Madelynn, and Lachlan. He is also survived by his father, Emerson Smith; siblings Tim (Diana) Smith, Terry (Cheryl Walker) Smith, and Tammy (Jack Finnegan) Smith, as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and many, many friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
November 13, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Sharon Hauf
Acquaintance
November 13, 2020
Goober you were one of a kind. A man with a heart of gold. I will miss our Wednesday talks, and your random food drops in my car.. My deepest condolences to the family.. Goober will be missed by all..
Pamela Domke
Friend
November 13, 2020
Diane and family, we are very sorry for your loss. We will miss Goober and his friendly "how you doing" whenever he came out of the house.
Jeff and Pam Soscia
Neighbor
November 13, 2020
Dick & Bon Mellini
Friend
November 13, 2020
Sweet friend..... Our hearts are very heavy.... Godspeed Goober..❤
Tamara Heitmann
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved