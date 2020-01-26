Home

Pusateri Funeral Home
68 Sodus Street
Clyde, NY 14433
(315) 923-7452
Toni K. Petrosino


1953 - 2020
Toni K. Petrosino Obituary
CLYDE – Toni K. Petrosino, 66, died Wednesday (January 22, 2020).

A graveside service will be held in the Spring at Springbrook Cemetery, Seneca Falls at the convenience of the family.

Memorials may be made to the .

Toni was born in Lowell, Mass. February 1, 1953 to Frank and Charlotte Birchall Petrosino. She worked for Jackson-Hewitt Company for 15 years and the Dollar General for 5 years. She loved canning and getting ready for family get-togethers.

She is survived by Charles Meade; daughters Niki (Larry) Stivers of Phelps, Veronica (Jamie) Meade-Kelley of Melrose, Mass., Mary Meade (Annalisa Mickelson) of Ridgewood, N.Y.; grandchildren Ariel (David) Kelley of Phelps, Austin Cook of Phelps, Noah Meade-Kelly of Melrose, Mass., Xavier Meade-Kelly of Melrose, Mass.; seven step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren Wyatt Scott, Charlotte Dawn Kelley of Phelps; three step great-grandchildren; sisters Mary (John) Fish of Denham Springs, LA, Hope (David) Wilkes of Phelps; brother, Frank (Laurie) Petrosino of Farmington; several loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Toni was predeceased by sister, Sharon Fultz of Louisville, Ky.

The family would like to thank Newark-Wayne Hospital, Rochester General Hospital and staff for their kindness and the care given to Toni and her family.

Arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus St. Clyde, NY. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 26 to Jan. 30, 2020
