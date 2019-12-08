Home

Tracy L. Bortle Obituary
SENECA FALLS – Tracy L. Bortle, 58, of Seneca Falls, died Saturday (November 16, 2019) at Rochester General Hospital.

Family and friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday (December 10) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home. The memorial service will immediately follow at the funeral home. Rev. Milne will officiate.

Spring burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Waterloo, N.Y.

Tracy was born April 7, 1961, in Geneva, N.Y. She was employed for many years with Walmart, as a retail sales manager in Seneca Falls. She is survived by her daughter, Maggie (Michael) Albrecht of Waterloo; grandchildren; sister, Christine Maddox of Interlaken; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Tracy was predeceased by her son, David Bortle.

Condolences may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019
