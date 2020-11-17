GENEVA - Tracy L. Cosgrove, 51, passed away on Sunday (October 4, 2020) at her home in Geneva.
Family and friends are invited to calling hours from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday (November 22) at McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home 45 High St. Geneva. The memorial service is at 6:00 p.m. Burial will be private.
Contributions in Tracy's memory may be made to one of her favorite places, Beverly Animal Shelter 50 E. River St. Waterloo, NY 13165.
Tracy was born on May 7, 1969 in Mansfield, Ohio. She is the only daughter of George and Mary Kay (Herring) Litteral. She grew up in Mansfield and Boca Raton, Fla. She was a committed competitive swimmer in Ohio and Florida and earned many awards. When she finished high school Tracy moved to Weston, Conn. She attended Norwalk Community College and Sacred Heart University. During this time Tracy's culinary talents, love of dogs, interests in plants and artistic crafts came alive. She learned professional dog grooming from a Westminster Dog Show groomer and owner of Hair-of-the-Dog in Southport, Conn. Tracy's grooming career was born there. It was the perfect profession for her. Tracy's next professional step was a culinary opportunity that fit her like a glove. She joined the professional baking team at a high-level specialty food store, Food for Thought, in Westport, Conn. She was promoted and honored to have her original recipes added to the company recipe list used by stores nationwide. Her little sister, Emily loved visiting the store because Tracy ushered her into the kitchen to meet people, see the goodies and be given her choice by her big sister. Tracy and John were married in Newtown, Conn. and lived in Stratford, Conn. They moved to Geneva when they purchased a home and settled in as a family with Jenny and Logan. The yard had plenty of space for flower beds and garden. Her entertainment was always her gardening and plants in this new space. Her art creations included wonderful one-dimension dry flower arrangements on pieces of slate.
She is survived by her husband, John Cosgrove; daughter, Jenny Cosgrove; son, Logan Cosgrove of Geneva; her father, George Litteral; stepmother, Nancy Litteral; half-sister, Emily Litteral of Weston, Conn.; her aunts Leona Litteral and Tonya Anderson; and uncle, Steve Leo of Mansfield, Ohio; and uncles Buff Litteral and Brock Litteral of West Liberty Ky.
Tracy was predeceased by her mother, Mary Kay Herring Litteral of Mansfield, Ohio; her maternal grandparents Dr. and Mrs. James Herring of Mansfield, Ohio; her paternal grandparents Linnie Leo of Mansfield, Ohio and George W. Litteral of West Liberty, Ky.; and also by her precious and beloved pets, Nicky and Duke, of Geneva.
If you would like to send a message to Tracy's family please visit www.mcguiganberofuneralhome.com