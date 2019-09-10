|
|
NEWARK – Tracy Malkowski, 47, died Monday (September 9, 2019) at her home.
Family and friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday (September 12) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark, with a funeral service following at 11 a.m.
Tracy was born on August 12, 1972 in Binghamton, the daughter of Dana and Teresa Ramsey Swingle. She was a stay at home grandmother caring for the grandkids.
She is survived by her close friend, Matt Delpapa; her mother, Teresa Hendrick; children Courtney (Dwayne Falbru), Steward, Chelsea (Keenen Eischen) Malkowski and step-daughter, Nicole Temple all of Newark; four grandchildren Ava Jackson, Aubrey Malkowski, Giovante and Antonio Malkowski-Falbru; sisters and brother Amy, Kevin and Sara Hendrick; several nieces and nephews.
www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019