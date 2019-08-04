|
ROMULUS–Trevor D. Irby, age 25, died tragically in Gilroy, California on Sunday (July 28, 2019).
The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday (August 6) and from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday (August 7) at Covert Funeral Home in Ovid.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday (August 8) at the Romulus Central School Auditorium, officiated by Pastor Rob Mellgard of the Ovid Federated Church. Prayers of committal will be held in Mount Green Cemetery in Romulus.
In lieu of flowers the family strongly encourages donations in Trevor's memory be made to the Romulus Foundation for Educational Opportunities, 5705 State Route 96, Romulus, NY 14541.
Trevor was born in Rochester, N.Y. on December 8, 1993 and had lived in Romulus throughout his childhood. He was a 2012 graduate of Romulus Central School and a 2017 graduate of Keuka College. While attending Keuka College in Penn Yan, he met his girlfriend, Sarah. Together, they have traveled extensively, and most recently lived in Santa Cruz, Calif. while he worked as a medical technician at Brookdale in Scotts Valley, Calif.
"Trevor was a brother, a son, a grandson, a boyfriend, a best friend, and a bright light to all who knew him. Trevor was an excellent pillar of the Keuka College and Romulus communities and a kind and positive soul. Trevor will forever live on in the memory of his loved ones." So many things have been learned from Trevor in his short, yet richly lived life.
He is survived by his parents Tammy and Will Williams of Romulus; his grandmother, Juanita Walborn of Romulus; his grandparents Robert and Barbara Williams of South Carolina; his girlfriend, Sarah Warner of Santa Cruz, Calif.; his uncle, Ralph (Kim) Walborn of Waterloo; his aunt, Michelle (Roy) Babcock of Romulus; his uncle, Brian Williams of Texas; his aunt, Dionna Williams of South Carolina; and several cousins.
Trevor was preceded in death by his brother, Tyler Walborn; and by his grandfather, Ralph D. Walborn.
For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019