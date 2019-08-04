Finger Lakes Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Covert Funeral Home
7199 South Main Street
Ovid, NY 14521
(877) 828-3411
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Covert Funeral Home
7199 South Main Street
Ovid, NY 14521
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Covert Funeral Home
7199 South Main Street
Ovid, NY 14521
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Romulus Central School Auditorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Trevor Irby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trevor D. Irby


1993 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Trevor D. Irby Obituary
ROMULUS–Trevor D. Irby, age 25, died tragically in Gilroy, California on Sunday (July 28, 2019).

The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday (August 6) and from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday (August 7) at Covert Funeral Home in Ovid.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday (August 8) at the Romulus Central School Auditorium, officiated by Pastor Rob Mellgard of the Ovid Federated Church. Prayers of committal will be held in Mount Green Cemetery in Romulus.

In lieu of flowers the family strongly encourages donations in Trevor's memory be made to the Romulus Foundation for Educational Opportunities, 5705 State Route 96, Romulus, NY 14541.

Trevor was born in Rochester, N.Y. on December 8, 1993 and had lived in Romulus throughout his childhood. He was a 2012 graduate of Romulus Central School and a 2017 graduate of Keuka College. While attending Keuka College in Penn Yan, he met his girlfriend, Sarah. Together, they have traveled extensively, and most recently lived in Santa Cruz, Calif. while he worked as a medical technician at Brookdale in Scotts Valley, Calif.

"Trevor was a brother, a son, a grandson, a boyfriend, a best friend, and a bright light to all who knew him. Trevor was an excellent pillar of the Keuka College and Romulus communities and a kind and positive soul. Trevor will forever live on in the memory of his loved ones." So many things have been learned from Trevor in his short, yet richly lived life.

He is survived by his parents Tammy and Will Williams of Romulus; his grandmother, Juanita Walborn of Romulus; his grandparents Robert and Barbara Williams of South Carolina; his girlfriend, Sarah Warner of Santa Cruz, Calif.; his uncle, Ralph (Kim) Walborn of Waterloo; his aunt, Michelle (Roy) Babcock of Romulus; his uncle, Brian Williams of Texas; his aunt, Dionna Williams of South Carolina; and several cousins.

Trevor was preceded in death by his brother, Tyler Walborn; and by his grandfather, Ralph D. Walborn.

For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Trevor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Covert Funeral Home
Download Now