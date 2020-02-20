Home

Trishia Marie Osborn

Trishia Marie Osborn Obituary
NEWARK – Trishia Marie Osborn, 33, passed away suddenly on Friday (February 14, 2020) at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital.

Family will greet friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday (February 22) at the Lighthouse Baptist Church, 1000 South Main St, Newark. Trishia's memorial service will follow calling at 1 p.m. Spring burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

In memory of Trishia, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to a charity of your own choice.

Trishia was born the daughter of Clarence and Susan (Wells) Smith on Saturday (July 26, 1986) in Geneva, N.Y. She loved to go swimming, camping and sitting around bonfires roasting marshmallows. Trishia loved cheesecake and rainbow sherbert. Above all these things, Trishia cherished her children, and she would always say to them "love you to the moon and back".

Trishia will be remembered by her son, Carson Osborn; daughters Lexus Gedney and Cheyenne Osborn; mother, Susan Smith (Eric); father, Clarence (Gloria) Smith; brother, Michael Smith; sister, Rebecca Mayo; maternal grandmother, Patricia Wells; father-in-law, Ronald J. Osborn Sr.; mother-in-law, Terry Crisci; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Trishia will be sadly missed by all.

Trishia was predeceased by husband, Joseph D. Osborn, on October 16, 2019; maternal grandfather, Harold R. Wells; paternal grandparents Rodney W. Smith and Bonnie Rivera;

www.watermanfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2020
