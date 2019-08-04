|
|
HIGH FALLS, GEORGIA - Tryéflue Rogers (Krieger), 42, passed away Sunday (July 14, 2019).
Family and friends are welcome to attend a memorial celebration for Tryéflue to honor her life and legacy at 1p.m. on Sunday (August 18) at Cayuga Lake State Park.
She was born July 5, 1977 and grew up in Seneca Falls, N.Y. Tryéflue went to Mynderse Academy, then on to Cayuga County Community College. She also studied nursing at Dekalb Technical College (GA) and healthcare administration at Piedmont College (GA). Tryéflue worked at Campers Inn RV as Service Manager, and prior employed at Camping World, Super 1 RV, and International Paper. She raised and sold German Shepherds, enjoyed gardening, writing, and going to the beach. Tryéflue was a strong Christian woman who shared positive words with every person and proudly worshiped the Lord.
Tryéflue is survived by her sons Justin Rogers and Kyle Rogers (Carly Rice) both of Centerville, Ga., her grandson, Elijah John Rogers; her father, David (Kim) Krieger of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; her mother, Dorothy A. Bennett of Waterloo, N.Y.; her sister, Tyla Zmuda and brother, EJ Zmuda, along with a host of other family and close friends.
She was predeceased by her grandmother, Dorothy E. Bennett (March 2019) and her husband, John Loftis Jr. (2012).
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019