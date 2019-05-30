Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Usula "Davids" Sherry-Potter. View Sign Service Information Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Stephen's Roman Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

GENEVA–Ursula Davids-Sherry-Potter, age 100, formerly of Geneva passed away on Monday (May 27) at Geneva General Hospital.



There will be no prior calling hours.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday (June 1) at St. Stephen's Roman Catholic Church. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.



Ursula was born on July 21, 1918 in Geneva, the daughter of the late Gertrude Lake and Leo Davids, Sr. She graduated from DeSales High School and swam across Seneca Lake at the age of 14. Ursula worked at the Seneca Army Depot for many years in the Munitions Unit and retired from the New York Telephone Company. Ursula was a member of St. Francis DeSales Church and was a past President of the Pioneer Club of the Telephone Company. After retirement she moved to Florida, she was an avid sailor, golfer, gardener, windsurfer and loved to crochet and knit. Ursula was the oldest person at the age of 69 to become a certified diver with NAUI-National Scuba Association.



She is survived by her children Carole Adair of Waterloo, Paula Arsenault of Leominster, Mass., Dian Sherry of Canandaigua, Karen (Dr. James) Mahoney Dolan of Auburn and Richard (Wanda) Sherry of Canandaigua; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; siblings Jean Crowe, Theodore Davids, Elizabeth Nary and Judy Davids; step-children Roderick Potter, Carole Brice, Clovis "Ned" Potter and Charles Potter; several nieces and nephews



Ursula was predeceased by her parents Leo and Gertrude; husbands Paul Sherry and Clovis Potter; siblings Gertrude Turner, Leo "Cliff" Davids, Jr., Tress Nuhn, Doreen Willower, Paul Davids, Joan Bixby and Bernard Davids; son-in-law, Donald Arsenault; great-great grandson, Suade Cooley; and step-children Russell Potter and Allan Potter.



