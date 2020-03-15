|
|
CANANDAIGUA/GENEVA – Valencia V. Fowler, 56, of Canandaigua, formerly of Geneva, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday (March 12, 2020) at F. F. Thompson Hospital, in Canandaigua.
There will be no prior calling hours.
A Celebration of her life will be at 11 a.m. on Friday (March 20, 2020) in the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva.
Valencia was born in Geneva and was the daughter of the Tommie Lee Sapp, Jr. and the late Willie Mae Fowler. She was a graduate of Geneva High School, Class of 1982.
She is survived by her father, Tommie Lee Sapp, Jr. of Rochester; her step-father, Joe Francis of Geneva; her son, Avarian Fowler of Canandaigua; her daughter, Ayzaya Fowler of Rochester; her grandchildren Daimel Fowler and Jayceon Fowler; her sisters Constance Sapp, Valerie Sapp, Patricia Hutton, Tonya Sapp, Tonya Jenkins, Tami Fowler all of Rochester and Charlotte (Calvin) Eldridge of Geneva; her brothers Donald Sapp, Robert Sapp, and Anthony Sapp all of Rochester; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was predeceased by her son, William Marcus Fowler.
For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit
www.devaneybennettfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2020