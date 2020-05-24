NEWARK - Vanhthy "Van" Mila , 63, of Newark passed away Friday (May 22, 2020) after a brief illness at Rochester General Hospital.



Memorial contributions in his name can be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd. Lyons, N.Y. 14489.



Mr. Mila was born October 10, 1956 in Vientiane, Laos, the son of Keo and Tem Mila Wriewrieng. He took his mother's maiden name in 1981, when he came to the United States for freedom, to escape communism. Later, much of his family escaped Laos to Thailand. In 1983, Van started working at IEC in Newark. He married his wife Dawn in 1985 and became a United States citizen in 1993. He began working for G.W. Lisk in Clifton Springs in 2002, where he loved to make his co-workers laugh and smile. Van loved gardening and the New York Yankees. He was most passionate and proud of raising his two sons, Damien and Dairik.



Van is survived by his loving wife, Dawn, of 34 years; son, Damien of Victor; brother, Eun Wriewrieng of Thailand; sister, Thiep (Phouvong) Siriphanthong of Fla.; brother-in-law, Ken Simmons of Clyde; several nieces and nephews in the US and Thailand; many friends; and his dog, 'precious girl' Sydney.



He is predeased by his son, Dairik Ryan in 2012.

