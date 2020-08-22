1/
Varrick T. Osborne
1962 - 2020
WATERLOO - Varrick Osborne, 57, passed away unexpectedly in Geneva General Hospital, Sunday (August 16, 2020).

Friends and family are invited to a graveside service, at 11:00 a.m. on Friday (August 28) in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Varrick's family request memorial contributions be directed to either the Forever Orange Campaign at Syracuse University or Central New York Eye and Tissue Bank, 517 East Washington Street, Syracuse, N.Y. 13202.

Varrick was born on November 12, 1962 in Rome, N.Y., the son of the late James R. and Jeannette I. (Dobbs) Osborne. He was a 1980 graduate of Waterloo High school, and received a Bachelor degree in International Public Relations from Syracuse University in 1984. Varrick worked for Maco PKG in Newark, N.Y. Varrick was an avid SU and Cleveland Browns fan. He loved watching lacrosse and attended many games. Varrick also shared a love for music enjoying U2 and Bob Marley.

He is survived by his children Devon (Melissa Witchey) Osborne and Jordan (Gregory White) Osborne; a brother, Burl (Nancy) Osborne; a granddog, Brodie White, who shares his birthday with Varrick; nieces and nephews Alicia Osborne, Kathryne Jones, Denise (Jeremy) Osborne-Denisi, Natalie (Kid) and Matthew (Shoes) Jones, Karson (Chief) and Kennedy (Bird) Osborne, Riley Uhle, Shooter and Freyja Denisi, Sadie and Chase Osborne; as well as many lifelong friends.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Maple Grove Cemetery
August 20, 2020
Loved him like a brother ... he will be missed ... forever in my heart. Praying for everyone
Christine Straw
Family
August 19, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.

Prayers for the family
Mark, Ginger , and Tyler Conover
ginger conover
Family
