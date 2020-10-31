WATERLOO – Verdie I. Jarvis, 92, of Waterloo, N.Y., passed away Saturday (October 24, 2020) at Huntington Living Center in Waterloo, with her daughter at her side.
In keeping with the wishes of the family there will be no calling hours. The memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. Sunday (October 8) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home. Rev. Dr. Jeffrey Haugaard, rector of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Waterloo, N.Y.
COVID-19 rules require all attending the memorial service to wear face masks while at the service. Those attending will need to enter the funeral home through the doors from the parking lot.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Beverly's Animal Shelter, 50 E. River St., Waterloo, NY, 13165.
Verdie was born April 28, 1928, in Shinglehouse, Pa., the daughter of Orion and Maud Ours Calhoun. She attended school in Friendship, N.Y. Her family moved from Friendship, N.Y. to Seneca Falls, N.Y. Verdie met her husband, Donald Jarvis, moving to Waterloo after they were married. Verdie lived most of her life in Waterloo, where she worked at several of her husband's businesses before becoming the assistant manager at the Seneca Motel in Seneca Falls, N.Y. Verdie was an active member of Waterloo Memorial Post 6433, V.F.W. and Warner VanRiper Post 435, American Legion. She was a member of Waterloo United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Sal) Arichiello of Waterloo, N.Y.; daughter-in-law, Jona Jarvis of Cape Coral, Fla.; grandchildren Steven White, Timothy (Erin) White, Susan White and Jamie Jarvis; step-grandchildren Cynthia (Ernie) Horne and Sara Arichiello; five great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and special friend and companion, Thomas "Jim" Lewis of Waterloo, N.Y.
Verdie was predeceased by her parents; husband, Donald Jarvis; son, James Jarvis; sisters Pearl Dora Congdon, Arvella Tardelli and Faye Terwilliger; and brother, Orlando Calhoun.
