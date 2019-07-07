Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Verna M. Leisenring. View Sign Service Information Coe-Genung Funeral Home 46 West Main Street Waterloo , NY 13165 (315)-539-2931 Funeral service 10:00 AM St. John's Lutheran Church 153 Church Ave. Farmington , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LYONS/WATERLOO – Verna M. Leisenring, 94, formerly of Lyons and Waterloo, died Thursday (July 4, 2019) at Living Center at Geneva – North, with loving family by her side.



Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday (July 9) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home, Waterloo, N.Y. The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday (July 10) at St. John's Lutheran Church, 153 Church Ave., Farmington, NY, 14425. The Rev. Robert Weidmayer, pastor of the church, will officiate. Burial will be in Palmyra Cemetery, Palmyra, N.Y.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or Ontario – Yates Hospice, 756 Pre-Emption Rd., Geneva, NY 14456.



Verna was born June 29, 1925, in Lyons, N.Y., the daughter of Charles W. and Nina M. Finck Miner. She was a 1944 graduate of Macedon High School. Verna was a homemaker for many years and also assisted her husband in various business ventures, including the Plaza Motel in Waterloo. In addition to working with her husband, Verna also worked for the American Can. Verna was a former member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Wolcott. She was a former member of Zion Lutheran Church.



She is survived by sons William C. Leisenring of Phelps, N.Y., Donald (Maria) Leisenring of Newark, N.Y., John (Susan) Leisenring of Farmington, N.Y., Thomas (Pamela) Leisenring of Maumelle, Alaska, Alan (Cherri) Leisenring of Rogers, Alaska, and Dennis (Shelly) Leisenring of Nixa, Missouri; daughters Carol Leisenring of Lyons, N.Y., Verna Trick of Levittown, Pa., Elizabeth (John) Forsythe of Sodus, N.Y., Mary (Frank) Guererri, of Edgewater, Fla., and Amy Brooks of Tyrone, N.Y.; 28 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; brothers Charles(Betty) Miner of Newark, N.Y. and Marvin Miner of Palymra, N.Y.; many nieces and nephews, plus great-nieces and great-nephews.



